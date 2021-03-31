Gray wolf tracked to San Benito County

News

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has been using GPS to track a gray wolf known as OR-93, and the agency reports that the last collar reading showed that it crossed into San Benito County.

According to the agency, this wolf has traveled further south into California than any of the other collard wolves and since early February, he has passed through Modoc, Tuolomne, Mariposa, Merced, Madera and Fresno counties.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife says the wolf is a young male from the White River pack in Oregon, which is southeast of Mt. Hood. He left his pack to look for new territory or a mate.

The San Benito County Sheriff's Office reports that he appears to be in the eastern part of the county, but reminds community members that wolves are protected species. Anyone who sees the wolf is asked to call the Sheriff's Office or California Department of Fish and Wildlife. You could also fill out the wolf sighting report on the Department of Fish and Wildlife website here.

Because gray wolves are listed as an endangered species, the agency says it is illegal to harass them, hurt them, trap them or kill them. The Department of Fish and Wildlife says they pose very little risk to humans.