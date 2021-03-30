SPCA issues warning about tree trimming, cats to protect nests

News

(KION) The SPCA is recommending that people should avoid trimming trees and keep cats inside as bird eggs start to hatch and mammals tend to their babies.

According to the SPCA for Monterey County, baby animals can be killed or injured when their nests are damaged or if they are caught by house cats.

The SPCA's Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Center says it is currently caring for several animals orphaned due to tree trimming, including eight baby squirrels. Staff is also raising a baby that survived being caught by a cat.

The organization said nests are designed to blend in, so they are hard to see when trimming trees. The SPCA recommends holding off for now but trimming them again during the fall and winter when the animals are not nesting.

They said cats can also be a danger. According to the SPCA, 7% of their injured patients were caught by cats, and many others did not survive.

Staying indoors is also safer for cats, the SPCA said. If they are indoors, they will not be hit by cars, chased by other animals or get in fights. If your cat loves the outdoors, the SPCA recommends constructing an area to keep them contained and entertained. If a cat cannot be kept indoors, they recommend putting a collar on it with a bell or a special collar such as a cat bib or Birdbesafe collar.

To report an injured or orphaned wild animal in Monterey County, you are asked to call the SPCA Wildlife Center at 831-264-5427.