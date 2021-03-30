Salinas police conduct search connected to shooting, find overcrowding

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas police have been investigating a shooting that left a man with a minor injury back in December, and on Tuesday, SWAT and detectives served a search warrant.

Officers served the search warrant near John Street and Sanborn at about 7 a.m. During the search, police said they found two guns and arrested an 18-year-old on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a gun.

In addition to that, detectives found at least 50 beds assembled and used throughout the home.

Police called in Code Enforcement, and the agency said it found structures that were not fit for living and overcrowded parts of the home. The parts of the home that were not considered fit for living were posted as "Unlawful Occupancy."

Police say Code Enforcement will be working with the owner to get the property into compliance and will issue a Notice of Violations and Citations.