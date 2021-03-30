Skip to Content
Salinas boy featured in documentary accepted at UC Berkeley

Supervisor Luis Alejo

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas resident Jose Anzaldo, who was featured in the PBS documentary "East of Salinas" as a child, has been accepted at UC Berkeley.

Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo shared the news on Twitter, saying that in addition to acceptance, Anzaldo got a great scholarship.

"Jose overcame all odds growing up in #EastSalinas & worked so hard to earn a very high GPA & stay involved in activities

"It was always his dream to go to @UCBerkeley as a young kid & that dream came true today! THESE STORIES MAKE IT ALL WORTH IT & ARE INSPIRATION! CONGRATS JOSE," Alejo wrote in a tweet.

The documentary follows Anzaldo, who was in third grade at the time attending elementary school in Salinas, and the challenges he faced as an undocumented child in the U.S.

