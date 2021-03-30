Salinas boy featured in documentary accepted at UC Berkeley

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas resident Jose Anzaldo, who was featured in the PBS documentary "East of Salinas" as a child, has been accepted at UC Berkeley.

Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo shared the news on Twitter, saying that in addition to acceptance, Anzaldo got a great scholarship.

"Jose overcame all odds growing up in #EastSalinas & worked so hard to earn a very high GPA & stay involved in activities

"It was always his dream to go to @UCBerkeley as a young kid & that dream came true today! THESE STORIES MAKE IT ALL WORTH IT & ARE INSPIRATION! CONGRATS JOSE," Alejo wrote in a tweet.

The documentary follows Anzaldo, who was in third grade at the time attending elementary school in Salinas, and the challenges he faced as an undocumented child in the U.S.