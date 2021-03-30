Police: Monterey burglary suspect found driving stolen tractor under the influence of drugs

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) A Monterey man has been arrested on multiple charges after police responded to a report of a man driving a tractor while acting strangely.

Police responded to the area just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday and found a man driving a backhoe-style tractor while reportedly yelling and acting strangely. Officers noticed that the man did not appear to be a construction worker, and at first, he did not obey when they told him to get down from the tractor.

Officers believed the man was under the influence of drugs, but they also saw exposed wires near the ignition and believed it had been manipulated.

Police arrested the suspect for obstructing a peace officer and driving under the influence of drugs. They found out during the investigation that the tractor had been stolen from a construction site, and police said they believe the suspect was involved in other crimes around Monterey.

The suspect told officers that he lived at an address on Robinson Street near Camino el Estero, but police said they found that the home was vacant and that the suspect had been squatting there. They found spray paint on the windows so people could not see inside and spray paint on the street in front of the home.

During the investigation, the man was identified as the suspect in burglaries at a hotel on Munras on Saturday and Sunday. They said the suspect had items from the burglaries.

The suspect also had stolen items from burglaries in these places on Sunday, according to police:

600 block of Pearl

Construction site in 700 block of Munras

Parking ticket machine in 400 block of Calle Principal

He is also suspected of stealing an Apple iPad from a business in the 600 block of Franklin on Sunday.

The suspect was booked into the Monterey County Jail on burglary, possession of stolen property, burglary during a state of emergency, parole hold, vandalism, driving under the influence of drugs and obstructing a peace officer charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Monterey Police at 831-646-3830. To remain anonymous, call 831-646-3840.