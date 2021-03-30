$25.4 million in federal funding for Monterey and Santa Cruz Counties, Central Coast health centers

News

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) Central Coast Counties and healthcare centers will be receiving a portion of federal funding through President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan Act.

According to Congressman Jimmy Panetta, both Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties, along with Central Coast community health centers, will receive $25.4 million.

He adds that this will help counties and community health centers prevent, mitigate, and respond to COVID-19 and enhance healthcare services and infrastructure.

“Our Counties and community health centers on the Central Coast are on the front lines when it comes to our efforts to defeat the pandemic and drive our recovery by providing accessible healthcare services, especially for those who need it the most," said Congressman Panetta. "However, the pandemic is far from over and that’s why our CHCs and counties continue to need federal assistance to support their work."

Here's a breakdown of how much money is going to each health center and county: