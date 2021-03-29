Staff of Life health foods prepares to open its doors in Watsonville

News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) Staff of Life, a health foods grocery store, is preparing to open its doors for the first time at a new location in Watsonville.

Despite pandemic-related challenges, Staff of Life was able to expand after a long wait.

KION's Jocelyn Ortega is speaking with staff members about preparations and how this benefits the people of the Watsonville community and the local economy. She will have more tonight at 9 p.m.