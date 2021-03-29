Rapid antibody testing in Monterey County for those who survived virus

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) -- ARCpoint Labs of Monterey Bay has antibody testing for those who have not yet received a vaccine. It's also for those who have received both doses of the vaccines currently available. This comes as COVID vaccinations ramping up across the country and a third vaccine receiving FDA approval.

Studies show COVID survivors who get a single shot of the vaccine have about the same protection as someone who has never been exposed and got two shots of the vaccine.

ARCpoint offers both types of antibody tests, the pre-vaccination and post-vaccination tests at its labs in Monterey and Salinas.

For more information call 831-324-0772, or visit https://www.arcpointlabs.com/monterey-bay/request-an-appointment/ to make an appointment.