Suspect arrested in connection to structure fire on Nestles Road

News

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION) Soledad police say a man has been arrested in connection to a fire on Nestles Road Friday afternoon.

Police responded to the area at around 3 p.m. and found an abandoned building on fire, and officers were led to a suspect who ran towards the back of the property.

Officers chased the suspect, but eventually, they caught and arrested him. He was booked into the Monterey County Jail on several charges related to the fire.