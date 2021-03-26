Sunny, Warm, Dry Weekend

News

Air Quality (as of 6:30PM):

Good for all reporting areas.



Weather Story: High pressure will build in from the west, ushering in a period of dry, warmer weather. The tranquility will be broken briefly on Monday as a weak weather system blusters through, but a cool-down, gusty winds, and a few extra clouds are all that are expected. Behind Monday’s system, an even stronger ridge of high pressure builds in, bringing some of the warmest air of the year so far.



Overnight: Clear skies, expect coastal lows in the 40s, with upper 30s to low 40s inland.



Saturday: Sunny and warm with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s on the coast and widespread 70s inland. Breezy for inland valleys in the afternoon.



Extended: Onshore flow will be a little stronger on Sunday which will cool coastal areas a few degrees, while inland areas warm a degree or two more over Saturday’s readings. A weather system will push a cold front through the region Monday with a 5-10ºF cooldown and gusty winds. We’ll also see a few passing clouds. A stronger ridge of high pressure should build in for most of next week with even warmer air—highs in the 70s to 80s possible.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 41ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 2nd – 8th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.