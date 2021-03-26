Pacific Grove Police: Suspects arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft

News

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION) The Pacific Grove Police Department is reminding residents to stay vigilant when they see something suspicious. This comes after catalytic converter theft suspects were captured this week.

Police say in 2021 alone, 17 catalytic converter thefts have been reported in the city. But this week, a resident reported an in-progress theft and the thieves left the scene immediately.

The Monterey Police Department later spotted the suspects' vehicle and followed them onto the highway. The California Highway Patrol also pursued the vehicle and finally arrested them.

After serving a search warrant, Pacific Grove Police recovered one catalytic converter in the suspects' vehicle, matching it to the theft report of another vehicle.

Officers say this was a prime example of when you see something, say something.