Seaside standoff ends with nobody found in house on Luzon Road

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 3/25/2021 5:45 p.m. Presidio of Monterey Police tell KION's crew at the scene that a standoff on Luzon Road is effectively over.

Law enforcement with tactical gear and assault rifles surrounded a house on Luzon Road near Guadalcanal several hours ago. KION's Josh Kristianto reports hearing an explosion that set off a car alarm and seeing smoke coming out of the house, but the cause of both is still unknown.

Police say they did not find anybody inside the house.

We are still working to independently confirm why police surrounded the house.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Presidio of Monterey Police Department is asking people to avoid the area around Luzon Road and Guadalcanal Road due to "police action," according to the housing community The Parks at Monterey Bay.

The area is part of the Ord Military Community's Lower Stilwell housing.

Police recommend anyone living in the area should avoid exterior walls, avoid windows and stay indoors.

KION has reached out to police and is working to gather more information. A crew is heading to the scene.