Residents in Seaside’s Lower Stilwell housing warned to avoid area due to police activity

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) The Presidio of Monterey Police Department is asking people to avoid the area around Luzon Road and Guadalcanal Road due to "police action," according to the housing community The Parks at Monterey Bay.

The area is part of the Ord Military Community's Lower Stilwell housing.

Police recommend anyone living in the area should avoid exterior walls, avoid windows and stay indoors.

KION has reached out to police and is working to gather more information. A crew is heading to the scene.