Templeton woman found dead at Highway 1 construction site

BIG SUR, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 3/25/2021 10 a.m. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said the body of a Templeton woman was found near a washed out section of Highway 1 near Rat Creek at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When deputies got there, they said they found the body of 64-year-old Nancy Lynn Algert.

The Sheriff's Office believes Algert parked near the worksite along the stretch of road, got around the site's fencing and had been walking around the area.

Investigators say there did not appear to be foul play, and the autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

UPDATE 3/24/2021 5:45 p.m. KION's crew at the scene has learned that the body found at a worksite where crews are repairing a washed out section of Highway 1 was female.

Investigators consider the death suspicious, and they say a vehicle found at the south end of the road closure belongs to her.

UPDATE 3/24/2021 4:30 p.m. A body was found at a worksite where crews are repairing a washed out section of Highway 1 near Rat Creek, and investigators at the scene say they found a vehicle on the south side of the road closure.

Investigators tell KION that they believe the car may be related to the person found dead.

The body has been removed from the area.

PREVIOUS STORY: Big Sur Fire has confirmed with KION that a body was found near Highway 1 and Rat Creek.

Caltrans has been working in the area since a section of the roadway was washed out during a storm in January. Big Sur Fire says the body was found at the worksite.

Caltrans has halted construction while the Monterey County Sheriff's Office conducts an investigation. The Sheriff's Office says the Coroner has not arrived at the scene yet.

According to Sgt. Darrell Simpson, the person who reported the body to law enforcement said it looked as if it had been there for a while.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates.