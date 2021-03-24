Skip to Content
Santa Cruz County to open public defender’s office

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz County approved a transition plan to open a public defender's office run by the county.

The county has had a contract with a private firm,-Biggam, Christensen, and Minsloff (BCM)-  to assign some of their lawyers as public defenders. 

On Tuesday, the transition plan was approved unanimously. The $13 million plan includes hiring staff and a chief public defender.

KION's Jonathan Sarabia will have more tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.

