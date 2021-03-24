Monterey Bay Charter School begins outdoor, in-person instruction

News

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION) Monterey Bay Charter School is resuming in-person classes outdoors for its students this week.

The school says they've "invested a tremendous amount of time and energy into designing outdoor classroom spaces in preparation for the reopening of our school and partnered with Green Schoolyards America to create safe and efficient outdoor classrooms."

The state still requires every county to have less than 25 active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents for schools like Monterey Bay Charter to reopen. Monterey County met the requirements in mid February.

