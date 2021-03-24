Body found at worksite near washed out section of Highway 1

News

BIG SUR, Calif. (KION) Big Sur Fire has confirmed with KION that a body was found near Highway 1 and Rat Creek.

Caltrans has been working in the area since a section of the roadway was washed out during a storm in January. Big Sur Fire says the body was found at the worksite.

Caltrans has halted construction while the Monterey County Sheriff's Office conducts an investigation.

