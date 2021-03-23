Salinas resident claims clinic charges fee for COVID-19 vaccine

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A Salinas resident tells KION he would have been charged to receive a COVID-19 vaccination without proof of insurance.

Jesus Romero visited the Clinica de Salud del Valle De Salinas but was shocked to hear that there was a $40 fee. Romero claims he was asked for proof of insurance or had to pay.

Monterey County COVID-19 Information Center said clinics may be charging administration fees.

The CEO of the clinic says there has always been an administration fee for the vaccines, but it is usually billed to insurance. Those who do not have insurance can fill out a form to have the cost billed to the state, and the form has a question about citizenship, according to the CEO.

KION’s Jonathan Sarabia will have more details tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.