Ramsay Park pumptrack opens in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) Ramsay Park's new pumptrack is now open to the public, according to the City of Watsonville Parks and Community Services Department.

The pumptrack will be open to cyclists between sunrise and 8 p.m. every day, and it is split into two parts. The north side has larger technical rollers, berms and jumps, according to the department, while the south side has smaller features that are more accessible to younger users and people who are new to it.

According to the City, the pumptrack is the largest in the country and the first paved one. It was fully funded by the Mountain Bikers of Santa Cruz after a donation from a private donor and support from sponsors.

“The Ramsay Park Pumptrack sets a new standard for pumptrack development in Santa Cruz County,” said Matt De Young, executive director of Mountain Bikers of Santa Cruz. “Because it is paved instead of shaped out of dirt, the track will be maintenance-free for years to come. Outdoor recreation is more popular than ever right now, and we’re glad we can meet the needs of the Watsonville community with a new fun and safe outdoor facility.”

The pumptrack was part of the city's 2020 park master plan because of community feedback. A resolution to approve the plans was passed in September.