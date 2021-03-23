Missing dog rescued from embankment in Pacific Grove

News

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION) A dog reported missing Monday night has been found, but it took a rescue effort to reunite her with her family.

Police said the dog, named Cookie, was reported missing Monday night, and at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, they got a report of a dog that fell down an embankment that may be injured.

When officers responded, the found Cookie on a beach near Lovers Point Park, and access to the area was blocked by high tide. The Monterey Fire Department responded to help and got a 20 foot ladder down onto the area. A firefighter and officer were able to go down to the beach and bring the dog up safely.

Police said they would like to thank the community members who heard Cookie barking and called for help, saying the dog is now safe at home because of their actions.