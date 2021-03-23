KAZU news director, former KION employee loses father in Boulder shooting

News

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) The News Director at KAZU Public Radio and former KION employee, Erika Mahoney, announced on Twitter Tuesday that her father was one of 10 people killed in a shooting at a store in Boulder, CO.

Erika Mahoney says she is the daughter of Kevin Mahoney, 61, and says Boulder is her hometown.

In a thread on social media, Mahoney shared that her father walked her down the aisle at her wedding last summer, but now she is pregnant and says she believes he would want her to be strong for her daughter. Mahoney also thanked the Boulder Police Department for their kindness.

Kevin Mahoney and nine other people were killed when a gunman attacked a King Soopers supermarket. Police were called to the scene at around 2:30 p.m. local time Monday. The first officer to arrive, Eric Talley, was one of the ten people killed.

The following people were identified as those killed in the shooting:

Denny Stong - 20

Neven Stanisic - 23

Rikki Olds, 25

Tralona Bartkowiak - 49

Suzanne Fountain - 59

Teri Leiker - 51

Eric Talley - 51

Kevin Mahoney - 61

Lynn Murray - 62

Jody Waters - 65

Police have identified a suspect in the shooting- 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa. He is in custody, and Boulder police believe he was the only person involved. Police have not released a possible motive.

KION staff would like to share their condolences with Erika and the Mahoney family.