Teen accused of shooting at home in King City

KING CITY, Calif. (KION) The King City Police Department said a 15-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of shooting at an inhabited home.

At around 7:45 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the area around Keats Avenue and Bluff Avenue after a report of gunshots. While investigating, they found that shots had hit a fence, went into a back yard and went into a small bulding.

Officers talked to people nearby and looked at home surveillance video during the investigation. When they looked at the video, police said suspects were seen running from the area to another home when the shots were fired.

A 15-year-old male was identified as a suspect and arrested. Because of his age, his identity will not be released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Dow at 831-386-5969, Det. Kenedy at 831-386-5991 or the anonymous tip line at 1-800-CRIME.