Housing reports detail amount of new low-, moderate-income housing approved in Monterey County cities

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) Cities released their 2020 annual housing reports as the need for affordable housing remains crucial, especially during a pandemic.

The City of Salinas built zero low- and moderate-income housing units. However, 210 building permits were approved for above moderate housing.

This year, the City of Seaside built 238 new units and only 13 units were for above moderate housing.

