Skip to Content
News
By
Published 5:01 pm

Gonzales Recreation Department asking for feedback to renovate skate park

GONZALES SKATE PARK PLAN
City of Gonzales Recreation Department
GONZALES SKATE PARK PLAN 2
City of Gonzales Recreation Department

GONZALES, Calif. (KION) The City of Gonzales Recreation Department is asking for the community's help in renovating the skate park located on 1st St.

Residents are asked to participate in a small survey asking for their feedback on the current layout plans, as well as what they would like to see kept the same or added to the design.

The survey is both in English and Spanish. Residents have until April 2, 2021, to submit their feedback. To participate, click on the link here.

Monterey County / Top Stories

Dominoe Ibarra

Dominoe Ibarra is a producer and editor at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content