Gonzales Recreation Department asking for feedback to renovate skate park

GONZALES, Calif. (KION) The City of Gonzales Recreation Department is asking for the community's help in renovating the skate park located on 1st St.

Residents are asked to participate in a small survey asking for their feedback on the current layout plans, as well as what they would like to see kept the same or added to the design.

The survey is both in English and Spanish. Residents have until April 2, 2021, to submit their feedback. To participate, click on the link here.