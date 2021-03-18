Santa Cruz County serial killer denied parole

News

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The California Board of Parole Hearings has denied parole for serial killer Herbert Mullin, according to the Santa Cruz County District Attorney's Office.

Mullin, 74, admitted to killing 13 people over the course of four months in 1972 and 1973, according to the DA's Office, and was convicted for the murders of ten people in Santa Cruz County.

District Attorney Jeff Rosell represented his office at the hearing and argued that Mullin should not be released from prison "due to the number and magnitude of his crimes, their senseless and horrific nature, and the risk he would pose to the community if he were released."

Mullin's youngest victim was 4 years old, according to the DA's Office, and the oldest was 73. He was also convicted of killing a Los Gatos priest in a confessional booth. The DA's Office said he killed two other people, but he was never charged for the crimes.

At the hearing, the DA's Office said Mullin blamed his parents, sister and other family members for the murders, saying that although he killed the 13 people, the inappropriate upbringing by his parents forced him to do it. He said he felt that his parents and sister should be held responsible.

“Mr. Mullin continues to blame others for his actions. He lacks insight and shows no true remorse for these brutal murders. To this day, Mr. Mullin continues to pose as high of a risk to the community as he did during his crime spree in 1972 and 1973 if he were released," Rosell said.

Mullin's sentence has been extended for seven more years. He will be not be eligible for parole again until 2028.