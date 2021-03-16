Salinas Police: Suspect arrested in connection to attempted homicide on Donner Circle

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 3/17/2021 11:15 a.m. Salinas police say a suspect has been arrested in connection with an attempted homicide on Donner Circle Tuesday morning.

At around 9:30 a.m., police responded to a disturbance on Central Avenue near West Street, bit within a few minutes, police got a report of six shots heard on Donner Circle. When officers responded, they said they found out that the two incidents were connected.

Police believe a 25-year-old man was involved in a physical fight on Central Avenue when an 18-year-old male got involved. When the fight ended, officers said the 25-year-old drove to Donner Circle.

The 18-year-old reportedly followed the man, and as he walked toward the house, police said the 18-year-old fired 6 rounds at him with a rifle. The man was not hit, but police believe several parked vehicles were hit by gunfire. The 18-year-old then left the area.

Detectives and officers later found the suspect at a home on Chaparral Street and said he left in a vehicle driven by a 42-year-old woman. The vehicle was stopped and both people were arrested.

Police said the woman had a felony warrant for her arrest and a loaded handgun near her seat in the vehicle.

The 18-year-old male was booked into the Monterey County Jail on attempted murder and gun charges. The 42-year-old woman was booked for the arrest warrant and possession of a gun.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Alex Zamora at 831-758-7148 or alejandroz@ci.salinas.ca.us. To remain anonymous, call the tip line at 831-775-4222.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Salinas Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting on the 1700 block of Donner Circle this morning at around 9:27 a.m.

Officers say their investigation led them to a male suspect associated with a home in the 200 block of Chaparral Street. The department's SWAT team served a search warrant at the home, leading to his arrest. The suspect has not been identified by police at this time.

No one was hit by gunfire and no other injuries were reported, according to police. However, the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Salinas Police Department at (831) 758-7321 or call their anonymous tip line at (831) 775-4222.