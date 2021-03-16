Salinas Police: suspect arrested after shooting in Salinas

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Salinas Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting on the 1700 block of Donner Circle this morning at around 9:27 a.m.

Officers say their investigation led them to a male suspect associated with a home in the 200 block of Chaparral Street. The department's SWAT team served a search warrant at the home, leading to his arrest. The suspect has not been identified by police at this time.

No one was hit by gunfire and no other injuries were reported, according to police. However, the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Salinas Police Department at (831) 758-7321 or call their anonymous tip line at (831) 775-4222.