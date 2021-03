News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION)

Monterey County announced that the county will be moving to the red tier on Wednesday, which means that movie theaters can open.

Movie theaters will reopen with limited capacity to 25% or 100 people, whichever is fewer.

