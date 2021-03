News

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION) Soledad Community Healthcare District plans to initiate a mobile vaccination clinic.

SCDH is gathering a list of all residents who are unable to leave their homes to get vaccinated and is planning a mobile vaccination clinic where they will be providing in-home or on-site vaccines to members of the community.

