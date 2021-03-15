UCSC plans ‘staycation’ events for students staying on campus for spring break

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The University of California, Santa Cruz says most of its on-campus students are planning to stay on campus during spring break due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, and the university has come up with some ideas to turn the break into a "staycation."

UCSC staff has planned several events that will take place over the week of spring break, which runs from March 20 to 27.

“On-campus with us is the best place you can be right now, and we want to make the experience enjoyable for our students,” said Colleges, Housing and Educational Services Chief of Staff Jim Grove.

See what staff have planned:

"Dining Destinations"

The university will be offering themed dining nights during spring break based on what are usually popular spring break destinations. The themes including "Lake Havasu BBQ", a "Hawaiian Holiday" with Hawaiian and luau dishes and an "Island Hopper" with seafood dishes, such as ceviche bowls.

Meals will also be offered at a lower price. The package became available to buy on Friday.

Meal Giveaway

The university's Student Life is partnering with Dining on a meal raffle to give students the chance to earn a free meal if they plan to stay over spring break. The university will give away 10 meals each week until break begins, and winners will be able to pick up the meal at one of the dining options open during the break.

"Staycation explorations"

Student life will be putting together self-guided tours for outdoor areas around Santa Cruz and indoor options that can be done in a dorm room. The university said details will be posted on the college Instagram account with the hashtag #slugstaycation.

Instagram Challenges and Scavenger Hunts

For those who want to get to know campus better, the Division of Student Affairs and Success is hosting scavenger hunts and Instagram challenges on campus.

Both are set to start on March 19, and as the date gets closer, details will be posted on the department's Instagram page here.

Hikes and Kayak Tours

Students who want to take the opportunity to get outside can join campus day hikes and Santa Cruz Harbor kayak tours hosted by Athletics and Recreation's Adventure Rec staff.

Kayak tours will be offered from March 22 to 25 at $40 per person. Spots are limited, so students will need to register ahead of time and show a "Green Badge" for that date. Kayaking gear will be provided.

Hikes will be about 5 to 10 miles long at Wilder Ranch State Park, Pogonip and Henry Cowell State Park. The hikes will cost $13 per person.

The university is reminding students who stay on campus that they will still need to get tested for COVID-19 twice a week. Students who travel will need to self-isolate for 10 days when they return.