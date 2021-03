News

APTOS, Calif. (KION) Two wild animals were spotted just three days apart in Aptos Hills.

The video above shared by an Aptos Hills resident was captured on a wildlife camera at his property nearby. He says the bobcat was spotted on March 11, 2021, at 9:07 a.m. The next morning, a coyote was captured in the same spot and on March 14, 2021, at around 11:58 p.m. a mountain lion is seen roaming around the hills.