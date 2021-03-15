COVID-19 vaccinations expand to the homeless community

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) As of March 15, Santa Cruz County is offering COVID-19 vaccines to homeless residents.

They are part of the next group eligible for the vaccine, which includes people with high-risk medical conditions.

Vaccinations for the homeless are one of the barriers keeping the City of Santa Cruz from being able to implement a homeless ordinance that would ban camping in some areas for certain hours.

