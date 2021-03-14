San Benito County moves to red tier

News

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) Several businesses are able to reopen with modifications after San Benito County moved into the less-restrictive red tier Sunday.

Under state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy, restaurants, movie theaters, gyms, museums, aquariums and zoos can resume indoor operations at a limited capacity if their county is in the red tier.

To find what may be open near you and view a full list of the state restrictions for your county, click the following link and type in your county: Blueprint for a Safer Economy - Coronavirus COVID-19 Response (ca.gov)