Monterey County hospital events represent progress in fight against COVID-19

SALINAS, Calif. (KION)

In Salinas, Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital (SVMH) is the site of a COVID-19 vaccine clinic with about 700 people coming through daily to get their shot. On Friday, Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System is vaccinating eligible at-risk residents and workers, including people age 65 and older, agricultural and food sector employees and educators.

SVMH is down to just one COVID unit, with seven COVID patients and just two people in isolation. On December 16, the hospital reported 51 patients in four dedicated COVID-19 units.

A half-hour away in Monterey, the Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula is taking down their COVID-19 respiratory triage tent. The county's test positivity rate is down to just 3.1% over the last week and the hospital has new safety protocols in place.

Tonight on KION at 5 and 6, reporter Jocelyn Ortega brings us to both hospitals with a look at the hopeful steps towards defeating COVID-19 in our communities.