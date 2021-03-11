Mountain lion spotted in Seaside

News

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) Seaside Fire and Police say a mountain lion has been spotted near Highlander Drive and Plumas Avenue for the past couple of weeks, and they shared some safety tips from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The video above shared by Seaside Fire and Police was taken just before 6 a.m. Thursday near Plumas Avenue.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife said mountain lions usually avoid humans, but it is extremely rare for them to be a mountain lion's prey. They mainly eat deer, and they may prey on pets and livestock that are vulnerable.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife says about half of California is considered mountain lion territory. The agency suggests not feeding deer or other wildlife and deer-proofing landscaping to avoid bringing their prey to your area. Trimming bushes to limit hiding places and motion-sensitive lighting is also suggested.

To keep pets and children safe, the agency suggests not leaving them outside without watching them, bringing pet food inside, keeping pets inside when mountain lions are most active and providing sturdy, covered shelters for livestock. Mountain lions are most active at dawn, dusk and during the night.

If you do come across a mountain lion, the Department of Fish and Wildlife says you should not approach it and not run. They say running could trigger a "chase, catch and kill" response. They say you should face it, make noise and try to look bigger by waving your arms or opening your jacket. You should also pick up small children, but they recommend not crouching down or bending over to avoid being in a vulnerable position.

Although mountain lion attacks on humans are extremely rare, the department says they have happened in California. If you are attacked, the department says you should fight back and use anything you may have near you, such as rocks, sticks or pens.