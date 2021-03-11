$1.9 trillion Covid-19 economic relief package to provide millions to the Central Coast

News

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) The $1.9 trillion American rescue plan is expected to provide millions of dollars in funding to the Central Coast.

Cities with a population above 500,000 are expected to receive $64 million. Smaller cities are expected to receive $20.7 million.

Santa Cruz County is expected to receive $52,987,979, Monterey County $84,183,458 and San Benito County $12,181,225.

Tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. KION's Jonathan Sarabia will have more on what cities and counties are planning to do with the money.