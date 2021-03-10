Skimmers found at ATMs in three Santa Cruz County cities

News

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said skimmers were found at ATMs in three cities Tuesday, and they are working to identify a suspect.

The first skimmer was found in the Aptos area, and during the investigation, deputies found two others in Watsonville and Felton. The Sheriff's Office believes the skimmers were installed by the same person on Tuesday.

The Sheriff's Office said the skimmers are used to collect card data, and they are usually installed at gas stations or ATMs.

To avoid having your data stolen, the Sheriff's Office shared some tips:

Check out ATMs, terminals and other card readers before using them. If you notice anything unusual- such as parts that are loose, crooked, damaged or scratched- do not use the reader.

Pull on the edges of the keypad before entering your PIN and cover the keypad when you enter it so cameras cannot record the entry.

Use ATMs in places that are well-lit and indoors. They are less likely to be a target.

Use debit or credit cards with chips when possible. The Sheriff's Office said there are fewer devices that steal chip data than magnetic strip data in the US.

Go to fuel pumps near the store in view of the attendant when possible because they are less likely to be targeted.

Consider paying inside at gas stations instead of outside at the pump

Anyone with information about the skimmers is asked to call Detective Sgt. Simpson at 831-454-7640.