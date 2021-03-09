Police: Santa Cruz man arrested for attempted homicide after assault at San Lorenzo Park

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz police say they have arrested a man in connection to an aggravated assault in San Lorenzo Park.

The assault was reported on Feb. 24, and when officers got to the area just after 7 a.m., they said they found the victim with severe head injuries.

During the investigation, police identified a 32-year-old Santa Cruz man as the suspect and got a warrant to arrest him for attempted homicide. He was found and arrested around San Lorenzo Park near Soquel Avenue on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 831-420-5820.