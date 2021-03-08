Skip to Content
Upcoming blood drives on the Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) The American Red Cross is reminding residents of the importance of donating blood, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The non-profit organization is urging people to make an appointment by highlighting upcoming blood drives happening on the Central Coast.

Officials with the non-profit say that blood supply continues to face challenges because of the pandemic and the extreme winter weather conditions back in January. They say donors with type O blood are especially needed.

Blood, platelet and plasma donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Antibodies may still appear whether or not the person has developed COVID-19 symptoms, or if the person has received a COVID-19 vaccine. The American Red Cross says these antibodies may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.

Below are upcoming blood drives by county:

  • San Benito County
    • March 18, 2021 (12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.): The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1670 Cienega Road, Hollister
  • Santa Cruz County
    • March 16, 2021 (10 a.m. - 3 p.m.): Santa Cruz Bible Church, 440 Frederick Street, Santa Cruz
    • March 17, 2021 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.): The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 220 Elk Street, Santa Cruz
    • March 23, 2021 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.): The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 220 Elk Street, Santa Cruz
    • March 26, 2021 (10 a.m. - 3 p.m.): Community Health Trust of Pajaro Valley, 85 Nielson Street, Watsonville
    • March 30, 2021 (9 a.m. - 2 p.m.): Hotel Paradox, 611 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz
  • Monterey County
    • March 18, 2021 (9 a.m. - 2 p.m.): Hartnell College - Student Center (Bldg. C), 411 Central Avenue, Salinas
    • March 19, 2021 (10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.): Embassy Suites by Hilton Monterey Bay Seaside, 1441 Canyon Del Rey Boulevard, Seaside
    • March 20, 2021 (10 a.m. - 2 p.m.): The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1024 Noche Buena Street, Seaside

You can schedule an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

