Suspect pleads no contest to pointing gun at Salinas officer

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A Salinas man has pleaded no contest assault on a peace officer with a gun and resisting an officer charges, according to the Monterey County District Attorney's Office.

The agency reports that Officer Mario Avina with the Salinas Police Department reported to a ShotSpotter activation outside a home on Kilbreth Avenue on Sept. 10 of last year.

When Avina got to the area, a witness pointed out a man walking away, identified as 22-year-old Jose Escalante, and said, "That's him. It was him."

The DA's Office said Escalante did not obey commands to stop and started running away from the officer, who chased him south on Kilbreth Avenue.

While running, the DA's Office said Escalante turned and pointed a gun at Avina. When other officers arrived, they said Escalante had a loaded pistol and was non-compliant.

Escalante is expected to be sentenced to 6 years and 8 months in prison in April.