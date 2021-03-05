Santa Cruz woman killed in suspected DUI crash

News

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 3/5/2021 11 a.m. The California Highway Patrol says a Santa Cruz woman has died following a crash on Highway 9.

Officers believe she was the passenger in a Nissan Xterra when it was heading north on Highway 9 near Sequoia Thursday night when the driver lost control.

Investigators say the vehicle went off the road and rolled over. Because the woman was not wearing a seatbelt, the CHP said she was ejected from the vehicle. She died of her injuries at a local hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Boulder Creek resident Chyanne Pilgreen, was treated for minor injuries and arrested on suspicion of felony DUI.

PREVIOUS STORY: At least one person is dead after a car crash on Highway 9 off of Juanita Road and Kings Creek, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday night. CHP was still on the scene around 12 a.m. Friday morning.

This is a developing story. You can check this page for details when the information becomes available.