‘Let Them Play’ reaches settlement allowing all high school sports to resume in California

News

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. (KION and KFMB) Organizers of "Let Them Play" announced Thursday that they reached a settlement in a lawsuit against the County of San Diego, the State Department of Health and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The settlement would allow all high school sports to resume statewide, including sports played indoors, according to organizers. All participants would be required to follow protocols that are currently in place for college and professional sports.

KFMB, the CBS affiliate in San Diego County, reports that the settlement also includes assistance for testing, so there will not be out-of-pocket costs.

When Newsom was asked about the settlement in a news conference Thursday, he said he would not comment on it until he is able to read the details.