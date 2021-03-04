Gilroy liquor stores lose licenses after labor trafficking investigation

News

GILROY, Calif. (KION) The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control announced that it revoked licenses for two Gilroy liquor stores after a human labor trafficking investigation.

M and M Liquor had a hard revocation, but Gavilan Market's license was revoked for one year to allow for a change in ownership. Gavilan Market's license is suspended for 45 and indefinitely for up to a year, but currently, neither location is allowed to sell alcohol.

The licenses were revoked after ABC worked with the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office to investigate labor trafficking claims.

Gilroy couple accused of 'enslaving' man, forcing him to live and work in store for no pay

The DA's Office reported that a Gilroy couple, Amarjit and Balwinder Mann, was accused of "enslaving" a man by forcing him to live and work in M and M Liquor for no pay in November of last year. They reported that the man was forced to work 15-hour shifts, sleep in a storage room and bathe in a mop bucket.

Across the street at Gavilan Market, two men told investigators that they worked "marathon hours" with little pay. One of the men said he was not aware of a minimum wage.

Investigators believe the Manns recruited workers from India and promised them travel and financial independence.

The Manns face charges that include labor human trafficking, wage theft, conspiracy, witness intimidation and failing to maintain workers' compensation insurance. There may be as many as four victims.