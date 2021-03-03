Woman arrested on suspicion of arson in connection to several Santa Cruz County fires

News

FELTON, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said there have been at least five suspicious fires in the Felton area, and they have arrested a woman who they believe is connected to them.

At around 7 p.m. Sunday, law enforcement arrested 39-year-old Tanya Posey on suspicion of felony arson in relation to the fires that have broken out since mid-January.

The Sheriff's Office said they contacted Posey around Henry Cowell State Park shortly after an intentional fire started there, and she was later arrested on suspicion of starting a different fire on Jan. 19 on Felton Empire.

Other fires are still under investigation, according to the Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information about the fire's or Posey's potential connection to them is asked to call Detective Sergeant Simpson at 831-454-7640 or Detective Pruger at 831-454-7096.