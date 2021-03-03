Some school districts keep to original reopening plans after state announces deal

News

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) Reopening plans for some schools in the Central Coast are not changing despite the state's efforts and March 31 deadline.

California announced a deal to allow schools for in-person instruction by the end of March. Public schools can get $6.6 billion dollars if they do return to in-person learning.

Monterey Peninsula Unified School Districts and Pajaro Valley Unified School District are expected to return to class after spring break in April. PVUSD is expecting to have staff return on March 22 for safety training and students on April 5. MPUSD is expecting Transitional Kindergarten and 5th-grade students to return on April 8.

