News
Service offers free tax preparation to seniors, low-income residents

Pixabay

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) The Seniors Council of Santa Cruz and San Benito Counties is offering free tax preparation to local seniors.

The service, called Project SCOUT, provides free help for seniors, people with disabilities and low-income resident.

KION's Jocelyn Ortega will have more on the service and is speaking to a tax expert about how virtual filings are expanding accessibility and what people should know about filing online.

