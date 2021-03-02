King City police search for owner of found electric scooter, cane

News

KING CITY, Calif. (KION) Police in King City are looking for the owner of an electric scooter and walking cane found in bushes in the city.

They were found when officers responded to Forden Drive near Canal Street for a report of the found property Monday.

The scooter and cane are currently being held at the Police Department until officers can find the owner.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Brennan Lux at 831-385-4848 or blux@kingcity.com.