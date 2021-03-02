Animal shelter looks for men caught on camera abandoning dog in Watsonville

News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter said a dog was abandoned in Watsonville over the weekend, and investigators are looking for the people believed to be involved.

The shelter said the dog was brought in on Sunday after it was abandoned on Green Valley Road near Kralj Drive and the person who reported it was able to share a video from her doorbell camera.

The shelter released the video, which shows the dog being released from a gray pickup truck. There appear to be several men in the truck.

The Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter used the dog's microchip to find the owner in Royal Oaks. Investigators said the owner does not have a vehicle that matches the description of the one involved and reported that the dog was missing the day before. The shelter said the owner was shocked to hear about what happened and said they did not know of anyone who dislikes the dog.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Rodolfo Manriquez at rodolfo.manriquez@santacruzcounty.us.