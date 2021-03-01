Murder, assault suspects arrested during Greenfield traffic stop

News

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION) Two men have been arrested for outstanding warrants by Greenfield police.

At around 10:40 p.m. Saturday police said they stopped a vehicle for violations and possible DUI and found the driver, Florencio Merino Ramirez, and the passenger, Ismael Merino Ramirez.

During the stop, police said they found that Florencio Merino Ramirez did not have a valid driver's license and had a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon.

Ismael Merino Ramirez had an outstanding murder warrant.

Both men were arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail.