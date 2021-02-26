Zach McIntyre’s Weekend Picks for Feb 26th – 28th

News

SANTA CRUZ BURGER WEEK | ALL WEEKEND

MMMMMmmmmmm. Lets kick off the weekend with a juicy burger. I’ve been hooked on these lately, so I’m all about it. It’s that time of the year again for the Santa Cruz Burger Week. Now through March 2nd, participating restaurants throughout Santa Cruz County will offer a fixed-price burger for $8, $10, or $12.

TRES PINOS FLEA MARKET | BOLADO PARK | SUNDAY

Also on the list this weekend, a flea market! This goes down every Sunday, so you should check it out. The Tres Pinos Flea Market goes down at Dolado Park and will include art & crafts, new & used items and Certified Farmers selling fresh fruits and vegetables.

SALINAS FARMERS MARKET | SATURDAY MORNING

And finally head out to one of my favorite events, the Salinas Farmers market. You can find fresh tacos, bread, fruits and more here. This also runs every week. This runs 9am to 2pm every Saturday, so if you miss this weekend, you can also go next time!